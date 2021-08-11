Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee invited to attend peace conference in Rome

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to attend an international peace conference in Rome in October this year. Pope Francis, German chancellor Angela Merkel and the Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Alzhar, Ahmad al-Tayyib, among others, are expected to attend the conference scheduled on October 6 and 7, 2021.

The invitation for the meet, titled World Meeting for Peace “People as Brothers, Future earth” was sent to the chief minister by Macro Impagliazzo, the president of Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic association based in Rome.

The invitation letter congratulated the Trinamool Congress chief for her “significant election” victory in the recently held assembly polls and “for the important work for social justice, for the development of your own country, and therefore, for peace, which you have been doing for over ten years now.”

The TMC returned to power in the state of West Bengal for the third time in a row after a thumping victory in the March – April assembly polls this year by winning 213 out of the 292 assembly seats.

“I feel your commitment and your generous battles in favour of the weakest and most disadvantaged very close to my sensitivity and the work of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome and in all the world,” the letter states.

This invitation comes at a time when the TMC is trying to expand its base to other states and trying to unite all forces opposed to the BJP's rule at the Centre.

“This shows how the entire world was watching the Bengal elections. It proves that Mamata’s stand on protecting peace and upholding human values has been noticed by the entire world,” said a senior TMC leader who refused to be quoted as Banerjee herself is yet to comment on the invitation.