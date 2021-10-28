Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today

"The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28," a TMC spokesperson told news agency PTI on Wednesday. "During her visit, Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others," the spokesperson added.
Days before Banerjee's visit, the TMC released a chargesheet against the present BJP government in Goa as well as previous dispensations.(PTI file photo)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day visit to Goa from Thursday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

"The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28," a TMC spokesperson told news agency PTI on Wednesday. "During her visit, Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others," the spokesperson added. However, the TMC has refused to share Banerjee's detailed program in the coastal state.

Two days before her visit to Goa, Mamata Banerjee's posters and hoardings with her face on them were vandalised on Tuesday.

"The only woman chief minister (in the country at present) has been insulted. We all know this is not the culture of Goa," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Wednesday. He claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa was damaging local businesses, as the contractors will have to pay from their pocket for all the vandalised hoardings.

Days before Banerjee's visit, the TMC released a chargesheet against the present BJP government in Goa as well as previous dispensations. The 10-point chargesheet, released on Monday, stated that Goa was the eighth worst among all states across the country concerning unemployment and the state economy was in such a dangerous condition that the average resident couldn't even purchase a house.

Five out of 12 talukas in Goa are facing a shortage of potable water, the chargesheet said, adding that Goa was seeing state-sponsored environmental destruction as the BJP government is backing the Vasco-Mollem double-track work and construction of Mopa airport.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee, while announcing her maiden visit to Goa, urged all opposition parties to join her and defeat the ruling BJP. "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organizations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," she tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

