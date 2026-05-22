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Bengal CM meets PM Modi, President Murmu in first Delhi visit after BJP’s win

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi

Published on: May 22, 2026 10:08 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi for the first time after taking charge on May 9.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi (Hindustan Times)

“During our fruitful discussion, Hon’ble Prime Minister reemphasized his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and reiterated that the development of West Bengal remains a top priority for the Central Government. I am incredibly thankful to him for assuring all possible help, guidance, and Central Support to rescue West Bengal from years of stagnation and place it firmly on the fast track of economic growth, industrial revival and youth empowerment,” Adhikari wrote on X after meeting Modi.

He also met Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the party’s national president Nitin Nabin.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari met defence minister Rajnath Singh (@BJP4Bengal)
 
suvendu adhikari
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bengal CM meets PM Modi, President Murmu in first Delhi visit after BJP’s win
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