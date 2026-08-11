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Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter makes emergency landing in Bengal's Kolaghat due to inclement weather

As per officials, the BJP leader's helicopter was made to land in Bengal's Kolaghat region due to inclement weather.

Updated on: Aug 11, 2026, 16:47:26 IST
By Joydeep Thakur
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in East Midnapore district on Tuesday due to bad weather, officials said.

As per officials, the BJP leader's helicopter was made to land in Bengal's Kolaghat region. (PTI)
As per officials, the BJP leader's helicopter was made to land in Bengal's Kolaghat region. (PTI)

Adhikari’s helicopter had taken off from Dum Dum and was headed for Keshpur in West Midnapore district to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose when the incident took place.

A senior police officer said the chopper had to land at Kolaghat due to bad weather. “There were no technical glitches in the chopper,” said a senior police official.

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning on Monday that thunderstorms along with gusty winds could hit many places across South Bengal on Tuesday.

Adhikari later reached Keshpur by road.

Adhikari also underlined that his government would ensure that the contributions of freedom fighters such as Khudiram Bose receive their due recognition.

Bose was hanged on this day in 1908 after he attempted the assassination of a British judge, the then magistrate of Muzaffarpur, by lobbing bombs at a carriage that they suspected the British judge was travelling in. Two British women were killed in the incident. Bose was arrested and sentenced to death for the murder of the two women.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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