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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari suspends 3 senior IPS officers over RG Kar rape-murder case ‘lapses’

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the Bengal government will start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 03:42 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The chief minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government on Friday suspended three police officers for 'lapses' in investigation into RG Kar rape-murder case of 2024.

Security personnel stand guard outside RG Kar Medical College during a protest by ABVP over the death of a patient's family member in the hospital lift, in Kolkata, March 22.(PTI)

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the Bengal government will start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, two other officers in the RG Kar case, which pertains to a trainee doctor who was found dead in August 24 in the seminar hall of the state-run medical facility.

Investigation later revealed that the medic was raped and murdered by a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy.

The incident sparked widespread protests in the country, wherein doctors and healthcare professionals raised demands for justice as well as measures to make workplace more safe for medics.

What CM Suvendu said

The chief minister said that the three officers were allegedly involved in the "mishandling" of the case, "offering money to the victim's parents as bribe" and addressing an "unauthorised press conference" in connection with the gruesome crime, which took place in August, 2024, according to PTI news agency.

"It reminded me of the police lathi-charge I faced last August when I was taking part in Nabanna Abhiyan under the earlier regime. Ironically, this time, Kolkata Police personnel manning the Nabanna gates wanted to take selfies with me and escorted me inside," she was quoted as saying.

She was among 144 MLAs who took oath on the first day of the swearing-in ceremony at the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday.

 
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