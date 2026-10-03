Bengal: Fire breaks out at Democratic-TMC Bayron Biswas’ Murshidabad home, MLA injured

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from West Bengal’s Sagardighi constituency, Bayron Biswas, who joined Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) after the party split, was injured after a fire broke out at his residence in Murshidabad on Saturday morning, police said.

Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas was injured after a fire broke out at his Murshidabad residence. He was rushed to a nursing home for treatment.

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“A fire broke out in Biswas’ residence in Dhuliyan on Saturday morning. He sustained burn injuries and had to be rushed to a nursing home in Dhuliyan,” an officer from the Samserganj police station said.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the fire broke out around 11 am. No other family members were injured. Black smoke could be seen billowing out of his house.

According to locals, he sustained burn injuries to the lower portion of his body. He was rushed to a local nursing home, run by his family. He is likely to be shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, his family members told the media.

His family members said that his condition was stable.

Police and the fire brigade were unsure how the fire started or how he sustained injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} “I will check. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Suvendu Adhikari, chief minister of West Bengal, told media persons at the state secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will check. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Suvendu Adhikari, chief minister of West Bengal, told media persons at the state secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am very concerned. I will go to the hospital. I will pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, veteran Congress leader, told the media.

In February 2023, Biswas won the bypoll from Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad with a Congress ticket. He was the then lone Congress legislator in the state. In May 2023, however, he shifted to the AITC.

In the 2026 assembly elections, he won with an AITC ticket, defeating BJP candidate Tapas Kumar Chakraborty by a margin of 34,260 votes. After the AITC split, he joined with the Democratic Trinamool Congress.

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Officers, requesting anonymity, said that when the fire broke out in his room, labourers were working in the beedi factory run by his family on the building’s ground floor. The workers rushed upstairs and rescued him, following which he was rushed to the nursing home..