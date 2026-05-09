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Bengal gets its first BJP CM as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath at Brigade Parade Ground

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of West Bengal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published on: May 09, 2026 02:42 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of West Bengal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an elaborate oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday.

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal chief minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)

This is the first time any Chief Minister of the state has taken oath at the Brigade Parade Ground. While previous chief ministers took their oath at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took her oath on Red Road in 2016 when she returned to power for the second time in a row.

Along with Adhikari, five other BJP leaders — Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Kshudiram Tudu — were sworn in as ministers by West Bengal Governor RN Ravi.

The BJP had swept the state assembly polls held in April this year, bagging 207 of the 294 assembly seats. The TMC won 80 seats. Adhikari defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from her home turf Bhabanipur by more than 15,000 votes. Banerjee, however, refused to resign as Chief Minister. The Governor dissolved the legislative assembly on May 7.

At the ceremony, Modi touched the feet of nonagenarian BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar, who was arrested in 1952 while accompanying Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kashmir.

BJP leaders had earlier said that the new government headed by Adhikari would function from the 246-year-old iconic Writers’ Buildings. While previous governments used to function from there, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shifted the secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

suvendu adhikari west bengal mamata banerjee chief minister bjp
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