Bengal governor's ‘thugs will be crushed with...’ remarks after Hooghly clash

In a strong-worded statement, after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Hooghly district, governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said “hooligans and thugs” will be “crushed” with an iron hand.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station area, and the second one was allegedly attacked near Wellington Jute Mill More at GT Road. The BJP alleged that Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the violence.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was in the procession that was attacked, said people were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh when stones were hurled at it. A few police personnel were reportedly injured in the violence.

Reacting to the latest violence, Bose said reinforcement rushed to the spot, and culprits would be booked on Sunday night itself and put behind the bars. "We are determined. This kind of hooliganism thwarts democratic processes," the Bengal governor told news agency ANI.

“Hooligans and thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Democracy can't be derailed. The state is determined to put an end to this arson and looting. Lawbreakers will soon realise that they're playing with fire,” ANI quoted Bose as saying.

BJP's Ghosh said there were many women and children in the procession that was attacked. "Suddenly, stones were hurled at us from one side of the road. Several policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting even though I and some other leaders were rescued and taken out of the area through adjacent lanes," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"Police managed to chase away the trouble-makers after being silent spectators for a while," he alleged.

Bengal industry minister Shashi Panja alleged the BJP was indulging in the destruction of peace and tranquility of the state.

"The BJP is known for vandalism of public property, and triggering communal riots all over the country," she alleged.

Panja said the rally, which was attacked, was being led by Dilip Ghosh, “who is known for his provocative statements”.

The state home department suspended internet services in the Rishra and Mahesh areas of Hooghly from 11pm on Sunday to 11pm on Monday, government officials said citing an order. Movement of traffic on certain roads was also restricted till Monday.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations rocked parts of neighbouring Howrah district on Thursday and Friday. More than 45 people have been arrested, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended to bring the situation under control.

