The West Bengal government will introduce a biometric attendance system for teachers and students at all state-run and state-aided schools from January 2, 2027, school education minister Dipak Barman has said.

Until now, schools run or aided by the Bengal government have been using roll-call for students. (Representative file photo) more less

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There are around 69,000 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools that the West Bengal government either runs or provides funds for.

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Barman said, the number of students and teachers are around 16 million and 0.4 million respectively.

“A modern attendance registration system is necessary. Currently, many students don’t come to school but teachers manually mark their attendance later out of sympathy because they do not want to see the students disqualified from taking board exams. We have to get the actual number of attendees and absentees,” Barman said.

Also Read: Over 2 lakh school students in Ludhiana yet to finish biometric update

“We will use AI-powered biometric systems for teachers and students in all schools from January 2. It will be installed in 150 schools right now for performance evaluation,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Until now, schools run or aided by the Bengal government have been using roll-call for students and signing of registers for teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Until now, schools run or aided by the Bengal government have been using roll-call for students and signing of registers for teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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“Given the poor infrastructure in many district schools, covering all institutions by the January 2 deadline may not be easy. The government is aware of these factors,” a state official said, requesting anonymity.

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The school teachers’ unions in Bengal did not release a statement on the upcoming attendance system till Friday afternoon. The copy will be updated whenever it is received.