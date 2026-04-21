Over 2 lakh school students in Ludhiana yet to finish biometric update

With Aadhaar becoming central to access a wide range of services, authorities in Ludhiana have urged parents and guardians to ensure timely completion of the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children. Biometric upgradation process for Aadhaar card. (Narinder Nanu/AFP)

The update is crucial for two age groups — 5 to 7 years (MBU-1) and 15 to 17 years (MBU-2) — as children’s biometric details change significantly with growth.

Data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) highlights the scale of the issue in Ludhiana.

Out of over 9.15 lakh students in the district, a significant number have not yet completed their updates. Around 1.22 lakh children in the 5–7 age group are pending MBU-1, while over 1.04 lakh adolescents in the 15–17 age group are yet to complete MBU-2. Experts stress that timely updates will ensure an uninterrupted access to services, smooth participation in examinations and admissions, continued eligibility for scholarships and hassle-free banking transactions.

Officials said that fingerprints, iris scans and facial features evolve over time, making it necessary to update aadhaar records at prescribed stages to maintain accuracy and ensure smooth authentication. Delay in completing this process may lead to authentication failures, which could affect access to essential services.

The importance of updated Aadhaar data has grown in recent years, especially in academic and financial processes. Biometric authentication is now widely used in entrance exams such as NEET, school admissions, scholarship schemes and various academic procedures. It is also essential for banking services, direct benefit transfers (DBT) and multiple government welfare schemes.

To encourage compliance, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is offering free biometric updates for children up to 17 years of age till September 30, 2026. Officials said biometric updates can be done easily at Aadhaar Seva Kendras, Sewa Kendras across Punjab, or through special camps being organised in schools.

Authorities have advised parents to take advantage of this facility without delay to avoid inconvenience in the future.

Parents are advised to carry the child’s Aadhaar number and necessary documents while visiting these centres.