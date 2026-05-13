...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bengal govt will follow PM Modi’s example on fuel consumption: CM Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed officials to cut down the number of vehicles in his convoy to save fuel

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:11 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
Advertisement

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed officials to cut down the number of vehicles in his convoy to save fuel.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari takes oath at the state legislative assembly as the MLA from Kolkata’s Bhabanipur. (PTI)

“I watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the people. He has always set examples and shown us the way. I told the Directorate of Security that the number of vehicles used for my movements should not exceed the minimum requirement. No excess vehicles,” Adhikari told the media after taking oath at the state legislative assembly as the MLA from Kolkata’s Bhabanipur.

“The Prime Minister has always shown us the right path. It is not mandatory for all people to follow, but those who believe that it should be done will follow his example,” Adhikari said.

The Prime Minister on Sunday urged citizens to help India tackle economic uncertainties due to a global hike in crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict. He advised citizens to adopt a clutch of austerity measures, including car pooling, using public transport, working from home, buying less gold and limiting foreign travel among other measures.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

suvendu adhikari west bengal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bengal govt will follow PM Modi’s example on fuel consumption: CM Adhikari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.