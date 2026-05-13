Bengal govt will follow PM Modi’s example on fuel consumption: CM Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed officials to cut down the number of vehicles in his convoy to save fuel.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari takes oath at the state legislative assembly as the MLA from Kolkata’s Bhabanipur. (PTI)

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“I watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the people. He has always set examples and shown us the way. I told the Directorate of Security that the number of vehicles used for my movements should not exceed the minimum requirement. No excess vehicles,” Adhikari told the media after taking oath at the state legislative assembly as the MLA from Kolkata’s Bhabanipur.

“The Prime Minister has always shown us the right path. It is not mandatory for all people to follow, but those who believe that it should be done will follow his example,” Adhikari said.

The Prime Minister on Sunday urged citizens to help India tackle economic uncertainties due to a global hike in crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict. He advised citizens to adopt a clutch of austerity measures, including car pooling, using public transport, working from home, buying less gold and limiting foreign travel among other measures.

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{{^usCountry}} State government officials said that all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers would use fewer vehicles from now on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State government officials said that all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers would use fewer vehicles from now on. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari’s convoy had five vehicles when he arrived at the assembly. The chief minister’s convoy usually has eight to ten cars while moving through the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari’s convoy had five vehicles when he arrived at the assembly. The chief minister’s convoy usually has eight to ten cars while moving through the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A large number of BJP MLAs arrived from the MLA Hostel on Kolkata’s Kyd Street in buses used by the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large number of BJP MLAs arrived from the MLA Hostel on Kolkata’s Kyd Street in buses used by the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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