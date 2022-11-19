Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengal: Man barks at govt officer after ration card printed with surname ‘kutta’ instead of 'Dutta'

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 11:24 PM IST

The widely shared 45-second video shows the man vigorously barking like a dog as he hands his documents to the government officer, who can be seen sitting inside a car.

The man in the video. (Screenshot from the video/Sourced by HT)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

A man in West Bengal's Bankura district behaved like a dog by barking at a local block development officer (BDO) after his surname in the ration card was misspelt as ‘kutta’ (dog) instead of ‘Dutta’.

The widely shared 45-second video shows the man vigorously barking like a dog as he hands his documents to the government officer, who can be seen sitting inside a car. The man, dressed in a full sleeve shirt and pants, is not heard uttering a single word throughout the video. He stands beside the car window and is seen showing the BDO the documents after which the officer hands those to another person for him to take a glance as well.

The erroneous spelling of the surname in the ration card. (HT Photo)

In a snapshot of the ration card that HT has obtained, it can be seen that the man's name is written as ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ instead of the surname ‘Dutta’.

According to reports, the man sought help from the Bankura administration several times to get his surname changed but failed each time.

Srikanti told news agency ANI that he had applied for the correction of his surname in the ration card thrice. “On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this,” he was quoted as saying.

He further stated that on Friday, he had gone to apply for a correction again and “on seeing joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him”.

“How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for correction?” Srikanta asked.

