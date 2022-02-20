Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bengal minister Sadhan Pandey dies at 71 after prolonged illness
india news

Bengal minister Sadhan Pandey dies at 71 after prolonged illness

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of her cabinet colleague and Trinamool Congress veteran Sadhan Pandey.
Sadhan Pandey represented Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency 5 times since 1987and the Manicktala constituency three 3 since 2011 (File Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister for consumer affairs and self-employment Sadhan Pandey died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after prolonged illness. He was 71.

Expressing her condolences, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers.”

Pandey had been suffering from lung infection and other complications for more than two years. He went abroad for treatment, TMC leaders said in Kolkata.

Pandey represented Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency 5 times since 1987, when he was in the Congress, and the Manicktala constituency 3 times since 2011. He joined the TMC after its formation in 1998.

TMC leaders said Pandey’s body will be brought to Kolkata. The cremation will take place on Monday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP