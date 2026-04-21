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Bengal polls: Bike rallies banned, pillion riding restricted before each phase

On the polling days, family pillion riding will be permitted between 6am and 6pm for voting and other essential requirements

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By Harsh Yadav
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The state chief electoral officer (CEO) has ordered restrictions on motorcycle use, two days before each phase of West Bengal’s assembly polling on April 23 and April 29, to prevent voter intimidation and inducement.

West Bengal is due to goes to the assembly polls on April 23 and 29. (ANI/Representative)

In an order addressed to district election officers (DEOs), police commissioners, and superintendents, the CEO said motorcycle rallies are completely banned with no exceptions. Night riding between 6pm and 6am has been prohibited, with exemptions for medical emergencies or family functions. Pillion riding will be banned between 6am and 6pm, with exceptions for medical emergencies, family functions, and essential requirements such as dropping off or picking up children from school.

On the polling days, family pillion riding will be permitted between 6am and 6pm for voting and other essential requirements. Anyone requiring an exemption from the restrictions has to obtain written permission from the local police station.

The order noted that motorcycles with multiple riders, or groups of motorbikes, are deployed as instruments of intimidation and source jamming during elections.

 
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