Bengal: Purulia man held for killing girlfriend, caught with body on motorcycle

Bengal police arrested a 23-year-old man in Purulia district on Saturday night for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and attempting to dump the body, police said.

Purulia police arrested a 23-year-old man after his girlfriend’s body was found in a sack tied to his motorcycle. He allegedly killed her over an affair suspicion.

“The accused, Amit Kumar Mahato, was caught at a police checkpoint on the state highway to Jamsedpur. The body of the victim, Pritika Mahato, 20, was found inside a big sack tied to the rear seat of the motorcycle,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

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“Amit confessed that he suspected his girlfriend of having an affair with someone else. He called her to his hostel while the other boarders were out playing a football match. The victim’s throat was found to have been slit. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” the officer added.

Police found that Amit and Pritika were both residents of Purulia’s Bagmundi area and lived in separate hostels in Purulia town while preparing for their careers. Pritika’s parents told the police that she wanted to be a nurse.

On Saturday, when Amit was alone at the hostel, he called Pritika and murdered her inside his room, the investigation revealed. He switched off her mobile phone and packed the body into a sack. The police were alerted by the other boarders when they found blood in Amit’s room after they returned.

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{{^usCountry}} Amit was produced before a Purulia court on Sunday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit was produced before a Purulia court on Sunday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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