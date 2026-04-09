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Row in Bengal over video claiming Humayun Kabir's ‘BJP link’, TMC seeks ED probe

The video allegedly shows Kabir claiming to have links with senior BJP leaders, and speaking about efforts to defeat West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 04:53 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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A political row erupted in West Bengal over a purported video of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, which surfaced on social media and was later shown by the Trinamool Congress at a press meet.

Kabir was suspended by the TMC late last year, following which he founded his own party.(ANI)

The video allegedly shows Kabir claiming to have links with senior BJP leaders, and speaking about efforts to defeat West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Kabir, who was suspended by the TMC late last year following which he founded his own party, said the video was AI-generated. He said the video aimed to malign him and threatened legal action, PTI news agency reported,

The TMC, meanwhile, demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged claims made by Kabir in the video regarding a multi-crore plan to defeat Mamata and his proximity to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the video, Kabir could allegedly be heard saying that he could go to “any extent” to defeat Banerjee. He purportedly claimed that he had communicated with the PMO, and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states. He also mentioned the need for financial resources, up to hundreds of crores, to execute this alleged plan.

“The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players. This video, if true, confirms our allegations,” TMC leader Aroop Biswas said. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also demanded an ED probe into the matter, PTI reported.

Kabir had founded his own political party last year in December, saying it would work for the common man. “I am launching a new party ….This party is being formed to work for the common man,” he had told ANI then. He was suspended by the TMC following his remarks claiming he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

 
tmc west bengal election 2026 bjp
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Row in Bengal over video claiming Humayun Kabir's ‘BJP link’, TMC seeks ED probe
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