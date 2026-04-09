Row in Bengal over video claiming Humayun Kabir's ‘BJP link’, TMC seeks ED probe

A political row erupted in West Bengal over a purported video of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, which surfaced on social media and was later shown by the Trinamool Congress at a press meet.

Kabir was suspended by the TMC late last year, following which he founded his own party.(ANI)

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The video allegedly shows Kabir claiming to have links with senior BJP leaders, and speaking about efforts to defeat West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Kabir, who was suspended by the TMC late last year following which he founded his own party, said the video was AI-generated. He said the video aimed to malign him and threatened legal action, PTI news agency reported,

The TMC, meanwhile, demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged claims made by Kabir in the video regarding a multi-crore plan to defeat Mamata and his proximity to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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{{^usCountry}} HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier come out in support of the party founded by Kabir for the Bengal Assembly elections. TMC alleges ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier come out in support of the party founded by Kabir for the Bengal Assembly elections. TMC alleges ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In response to the video, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy” which he claimed aimed to influence the electoral outcome in the state, PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the video, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy” which he claimed aimed to influence the electoral outcome in the state, PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hakim claimed that Kabir had been “working in tandem” with the BJP to mislead minority voters, and asked the latter to not take emotions of the Muslim community for granted. When asked who had taken the video, Hakim said “that is not important.” “What he said and his demand to be made deputy chief minister in the event of the BJP coming to power is important,” PTI cited him as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hakim claimed that Kabir had been “working in tandem” with the BJP to mislead minority voters, and asked the latter to not take emotions of the Muslim community for granted. When asked who had taken the video, Hakim said “that is not important.” “What he said and his demand to be made deputy chief minister in the event of the BJP coming to power is important,” PTI cited him as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, Kabir could allegedly be heard saying that he could go to “any extent” to defeat Banerjee. He purportedly claimed that he had communicated with the PMO, and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states. He also mentioned the need for financial resources, up to hundreds of crores, to execute this alleged plan.

“The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players. This video, if true, confirms our allegations,” TMC leader Aroop Biswas said. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also demanded an ED probe into the matter, PTI reported.

Kabir had founded his own political party last year in December, saying it would work for the common man. “I am launching a new party ….This party is being formed to work for the common man,” he had told ANI then. He was suspended by the TMC following his remarks claiming he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

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