Bengal violence: MHA seeks detailed report from state government

PTI |
Apr 04, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence during Ram Navami in Howrah, sources said. This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Governor C V Ananda Bose and took stock of the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in violence-hit areas of Howrah.

The home ministry sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence that took place on Ram Navami in Howrah, the sources said.

Clashes broke out between two groups during festivities on March 30. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

Over 30 people were arrested in connection with the violence in Howrah.

