An IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre and three others have been booked for assaulting a police inspector and obstructing police personnel during a late-night inspection at a Bengaluru restaurant and bar, according to an FIR registered on October 10.

IAS officer booked for assaulting a Bengaluru police inspector. (Representational Image/iStock))

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The accused include Vikas Marmat, special officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, and three others - Abhay Uday Singh, Nitish and Roshan. The alleged incident took place between 1 am and 1:30 am on October 10 at Cavore on Residency Road, within the jurisdiction of the Cubbon Park police station.

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As per a complaint filed by Arun Salunke, a police inspector with the Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), he and his team were inspecting bars and restaurants within the limits of the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police stations on the directions of the Bengaluru city police commissioner.

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{{^usCountry}} “When the team reached Cavore at around 1:30 am and began checking customers’ identity cards to verify their age, the four men allegedly picked a quarrel with the police personnel. They abused and assaulted the inspector and his colleagues, threatened them and obstructed them from discharging their duties,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the team reached Cavore at around 1:30 am and began checking customers’ identity cards to verify their age, the four men allegedly picked a quarrel with the police personnel. They abused and assaulted the inspector and his colleagues, threatened them and obstructed them from discharging their duties,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Salunke received medical treatment following the alleged assault before approaching the Cubbon Park police station to file a complaint.

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A case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.