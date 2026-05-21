Step inside 'India's first bar inside a museum' with a beautiful view of Bengaluru's famous Cubbon Park

On April 29, the Instagram account 30 Best Bars India shared details about Bar Cameo, including pictures of its interiors. In the caption, they wrote: “Bar Cameo at Museum of Art and Photography keeps it simple with solid drinks, tight menu, no overplay. Classics are consistent, signatures rotate, and the spirits list covers both staples and premium pours.”

Set on the terrace by Cubbon Park, Bar Cameo is India's first bar inside a museum. It opened at Bengaluru's beloved The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru and is located on the museum's rooftop. It offers a sprawling view of Bengaluru's famous Cubbon Park, making it an ideal spot for scenic relaxation. Let's take a look inside:

What if you went for a museum date and could refresh later with a drink or two that's inside the establishment itself? It sounds a bit bizarre, right? Well, it is not quite impossible. A bar in Bengaluru , Karnataka, recently opened up, and it is situated right inside a museum.

With its vinyl-led music and the bar counter as the room's focal point, Bar Cameo created a relaxed, culturally vibrant atmosphere that invites exploration. According to the Instagram page, it is built off-site and was installed over two weeks without disturbing the art below.

It is a fully functioning bar with a mirrored slanted ceiling, ruby-red swivel seats, and vintage Air India posters worth crores. Stepping into the 60-seater, the dim lighting creates an atmosphere of mystery, perfect for a bar, where you can have fun with friends or find some private time with your partner.

Meanwhile, the extended area near the windows, which offers sprawling views of Cubbon Park, features large windows that let in natural light, several plants to liven up the space, cream and rattan wood furniture, and modern chandeliers that look like leaves, matching the park's vibe.

About Bar Cameo Per 30 Best Bars India, the menu at Bar Cameo is built by Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Menon, the chef-founders behind Bangalore's Favourite restaurant, Navu. The drinks offered here are a concise list of signatures, classics done well, and a considered selection of spirits, wines and beers.

So, next time, if all the art at the Museum of Art and Photography puts you in a reflective mood, linger till closing time and head to Bar Cameo on the rooftop for some refreshing drinks.