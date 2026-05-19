Step inside badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal’s modern and moody 5,700 square foot Hyderabad home

Badminton champion Jwala Gutta and actor-husband Vishnu Vishal have unveiled their 5,700-square-foot Hyderabad residence — a masterclass in bold minimalism designed by Bengaluru-based Thomas Parambil Architects. The home is a tactile journey through colour and form, where raw architectural elements meet high-fashion interior styling. Also read | Step inside Namrata Shirodkar's traditional Hyderabad home where soft luxury meets timeless style Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's Hyderabad home offers a masterclass in minimalism and colour. (Pics: Architectural Digest India)

In a May 19 house tour, Architectural Digest India showcased the home’s spine — a dramatic forty-foot vaulted corridor, clad in dark wood that creates a sense of rhythmic compression before the space spills out into the light-drenched living areas. The palette is a sophisticated mix of terracotta, charcoal, deep greens, and cerulean blues, grounded by warm wood finishes and off-white walls.

Heart of the home is a seamless flow of social zones Anchored by a plush, emerald green velvet sectional sofa, the living room features a striking sculptural white coffee table with thick cylindrical legs. A blue-textured architectural partition serves as both a focal point and a subtle divider, holding custom shelving for ceramics and geometric sculptures.

The dining area is defined by a heavy, dark-wood table paired with avant-garde ruby-red velvet chairs with high, wing-like backs. Over the table hangs a minimalist, linear chandelier that feels more like a modern art installation than a light fixture.

The media room leans into a moodier, cinematic atmosphere with deep terracotta walls, a charcoal-toned media console, and a large-scale zebra-patterned rug that injects high-contrast energy.