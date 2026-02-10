Step inside Namrata Shirodkar's traditional Hyderabad home that ‘whispers,' where soft luxury meets timeless style

Let's take a closer look at the interiors and check for some takeaways if you, too, prefer the idea of a home that ‘whispers.'

Actor Namrata Shirodkar opened the doors to her Hyderabad home to her fans, offering a glimpse into its beautiful traditional interiors that align with her idea of a home that ‘whispers.' The space reflects her preference for grounding decor and design elements that feel timeless yet sublime and understated. ALSO READ: Step Inside Serene and Stunning 4,000 sq ft Noida Home

Aesthetics rooted in traditional minimalism Indian decor styles ooze a sense of grandeur and are often hailed for their richness, whether it is the extravagant carving on furniture or the gasp-worthy collection of heirloom pieces. For a long time, abundance has been the key defining factor that captured Indian homes.



But here's the thing: opulence is not always about excess. Those who prefer minimalism may shy away from traditional decor, as it can sometimes come across as visually loud. Namrata Shirodkar's home, however, is a great example of how traditional aesthetics can be streamlined into a minimalist approach while keeping its essence alive.

In the video, one can immediately pick up on the timeless, slow-living energy the space exudes. The interiors heavily feature natural materials, primarily wood, which make up the flooring and exposed wooden beams. The recessed lighting softly elevates the space without overpowering it.



Wood appears repeatedly in the interiors, gently reinforcing an old-money style that feels commanding and formidable, yet gentle, grounded, and here to stay, unlike the fleeting Pinterest trends. The colour story remains clean and is mostly rooted in neutrals, creating an efficient palette that is easy on the eyes.



The gold-framed traditional artwork on the wall uplifts the space beautifully, capturing the essence of a traditional aesthetic, while the sofa blends seamlessly with the surroundings without feeling flashy. Abundant natural light further enhances the space, making it feel expansive, airy, and well-ventilated. The strategic placement of potted plants acts as a splash of cool colour in the otherwise warm-toned space.

Takeaways Do you, too, have the itch for a home that whispers and is timeless? After all, while an artistic home can be a great conversation starter (think, the avant-garde painting with random paint swatches), what's artistic may turn kitschy tomorrow. That's why sticking to a timeless style is the wiser choice, especially if you areone to prioritise comfort.



Here are some of the takeaways, based on Namrata Shirodkar's home tour: