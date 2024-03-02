Bengaluru blast: What Karnataka authorities know about Rameshwaram Cafe suspect; 10 points

Bengaluru: A team of Forensic Science Laboratory, bomb disposal squad and dog squad on Friday conducted an investigation into Thursday's bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. 10 people have sustained injuries in the explosion. The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR under sections 307, 471 of IPC and 16, 18 and 38 of the UAPA. They have also added sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act.

Police personnel at the Rameshwaram Cafe after a blast, in Bengaluru (PTI)