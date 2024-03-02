Rameshwaram Cafe blast LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting with top police officials today
Welcome to our live coverage of a low-intensity blast at a popular cafe in Bengaluru that shook the city. The blast occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in the Whitefield locality, leaving 10 people injured. Police suspect an improvised explosive device (IED) with a timer could have caused the explosion, which took place between 12:50 pm and 1:00 pm....Read More
According to statements issued by authorities, the blast resulted in injuries to both hotel staff and customers, who are currently undergoing treatment. Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos that ensued following the explosion, with people fleeing the scene in panic.
The Bengaluru Police has invoked stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act and officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also arrived at the scene to conduct inquiries into the incident.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has called for a detailed probe into the matter, raising concerns about the government's handling of such incidents.
As the investigation unfolds, we'll be bringing you live updates, including official statements, eyewitness testimonies, and political reactions. Stay tuned for the latest developments.
‘No involvement of any organisation established in blast so far’: G Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that there is no information about the involvement of any particular organisation in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast so far. "We don't have any information about which organisation has done this," he said. (ANI)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting with top police officials today
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of senior police officers on Saturday afternoon in connection with the blast incident that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday. State Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the meeting with the Chief Minister, saying, "We have a meeting at 1 pm, the CM will lead the meeting, higher police officers will attend the meeting regarding the blast." (ANI)
NIA, NSG visit blast site in Bengaluru, assist local police
"The bomb squad, canine squad, anti-sabotage teams and forensic analysts have visited the spot, for investigation and collection of samples," a police official said. Also, sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot to help the local police in investigation and shared some inputs with them. (PTI)
‘Suspect was wearing cap, mask to hide identity’: Police
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation, and seven to eight teams have been formed, the sources said, adding, the suspect, carrying a bag, was wearing a cap and mask to hide his identity. (PTI)
Investigators looking at similarities between Rameshwaram Cafe explosion, 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast: Report
The investigating teams are looking at similarities between Friday's explosion and the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, sources told PTI. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of senior Home Department officials today in the wake of the blast.
Officials conduct searches at blast site in Bengaluru | Video
A team of NSG, Bomb Disposal Squad and Local police conduct an investigation at the explosion site at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area.(ANI)
Bengaluru blast case: Cops intensifies probe, pursue clues
The Karnataka police have intensified the investigation into the bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday. According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby. "We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said. (PTI)
‘We will arrest the accused as soon as possible’: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
"We will arrest the accused as soon as possible. Our teams are doing great. A timer was used for the blast, FSL team is doing the work. We have a meeting at 1 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will lead the meeting with high-level police officials regarding the blast," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast. (ANI)
‘Suspect came on a BMTC bus’: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Bengaluru blast
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara spoke on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru yesterday and said, “We have constituted several teams. We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage. When the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. We have information that he came on a bus.”
'Accused won't be spared': Karnataka govt amid demands by BJP of CM Siddaramaiah's resignation
After the horrific Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru yesterday, the opposition BJP demanded Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, citing "no law and order in the state". Meanwhile, government officials said that the accused involved in the incident will not be spared, and a thorough investigation is underway. (ANI)
Bengaluru blast: Cyberabad police conducts checks as precautionary measure
Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate conducted checks at some public places on Friday as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the bomb blast at an eatery in Bengaluru."We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody," a police official told PTI.
FSL, Bomb Disposal Squad conduct searches at blast site | Video
A video shared by news agency ANI showed a team of FSL, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad conducting an investigation at the explosion site at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area.
‘Two explosions, 10 secs apart,’ says cafe MD
The managing director of Rameshwaram Café, Divya, said that there may have been two quick explosions, less than 10 seconds apart. “The first explosion was near the cash counter and then there was chaos. I don’t know where the second explosion took place,” she said.
‘Cooperating with authorities in their probe’: Bengaluru cafe after blast
The owners of popular eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe, said they are cooperating with authorities in their investigation. "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations," They said in a statement.
Rameshwaram cafe blast: ‘Incident could have been averted,’ says Pralhad Joshi, seeks NIA probe
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the massive explosion that took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru and sought an NIA investigation into the incident that left as many as 10 people injured on Friday. Joshi said that if the state government had taken the Vidhana Soudha pro-Pakistan sloganeering incident seriously earlier, then the blast incident would have been averted.
Pralhad Joshi, BY Vijayendra, Karnataka Guv meet victims of Rameshwaram Cafe blast
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday. The leaders visited the hospital to extend their support to the victims of the explosion that injured 10 people on Friday. (ANI)
‘Battery, timer’: Here's what cops found at blast site in Bengaluru
“We have found a battery and a timer at the blast site which shows it could be a timed explosive device. Preliminary findings show that the material used in the bomb was of low quality but more details will emerge once the forensic reports are in,” A police inspector, part of the investigation team, told reporters at the site.
‘No arrests have been made so far’: Police
Investigators in the horrific Rameshwaram Cafe blast have identified a man in his mid-30s who entered the restaurant around noon and left a bag near the cash counter. Police are trying to trace the man but no arrests have been made so far, they said.
