Rameshwaram Cafe blast LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting with top police officials today

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to hold meeting with top police officials today in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. (ANI Photo)

Welcome to our live coverage of a low-intensity blast at a popular cafe in Bengaluru that shook the city. The blast occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in the Whitefield locality, leaving 10 people injured. Police suspect an improvised explosive device (IED) with a timer could have caused the explosion, which took place between 12:50 pm and 1:00 pm....Read More

ALSO READ | How Rameshwaram cafe blast took place: Man ordered idli, left bag with 1-hr timer IED

According to statements issued by authorities, the blast resulted in injuries to both hotel staff and customers, who are currently undergoing treatment. Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos that ensued following the explosion, with people fleeing the scene in panic.

The Bengaluru Police has invoked stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act and officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also arrived at the scene to conduct inquiries into the incident.

ALSO READ | Who owns Rameshwaram Cafe? What they said about the Bengaluru blast?

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has called for a detailed probe into the matter, raising concerns about the government's handling of such incidents.

As the investigation unfolds, we'll be bringing you live updates, including official statements, eyewitness testimonies, and political reactions. Stay tuned for the latest developments.