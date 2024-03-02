Who owns Rameshwaram Cafe? What they said about the Bengaluru blast?

Bengaluru: 10 people got injured on Friday after a low-intensity blast took place in Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookefield area. The cafe's owners said that they are cooperating with the law enforcement authorities. Divya Raghavendra Rao is a chartered accountant. (Instagram)

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations," the cafe said in a statement.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, the co-founder of the cafe, said they are offering support to those injured.

"Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery," she said.

The Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

The blast took place at 1 pm on Friday. The police have found a suspect in CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe.

The police believe that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.

Who are Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the owners of the Rameshwaram Cafe?

Raghavendra Rao is a mechanical engineer who has over 20 years of experience in the food industry. He is the founder and promoter of IDC Kitchen. He leads operations at the The Rameshwaram Cafe chain.

Divya Raghavendra Rao is a qualified chartered accountant. She did her post graduation from IIM Ahmedabad in Finance and Management. She heads the management and the finance department of The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Divya Raghavendra Rao has over 12 years of work experience, according to the company's website. She is also a member of the managing committee of the Bengaluru branch of South Indian Regional Council of ICAI.

