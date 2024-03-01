 Bengaluru cafe blast: CCTV video shows moments before explosion hit eatery | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Bengaluru blast: CCTV video shows moments before explosion hit Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru blast: CCTV video shows moments before explosion hit Rameshwaram Cafe

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 08:14 PM IST

Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: Nine people have been injured in the IED blast that rocked a popular eatery in the IT city.

As the investigations into the improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe is underway, multiple CCTV videos showing moments before the explosion hit the popular eatery have surfaced.

A blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe, one of the popular eating outlet in the IT city's Whitefield area, at around 1 pm on Friday. Nine people were injured in the blast that spread panic.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast LIVE coverage

In a CCTV video shared by ANI, the customers are standing at the billing counter moments before the explosion occurred. The blast triggered panic as people were seen in the video running for cover.

“At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police Commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it,” Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Alok Mohan told reporters after visiting the blast site.

ALSO READ: Rameshwaram cafe explosion was IED blast, confirms Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | 10 points

Besides forensic and bomb squads, a team of National Investigation Agency (ANI) also visited the blast site.

CCTV grab of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe moments before explosion.(X/PTI)
CCTV grab of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe moments before explosion.(X/PTI)

“CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished,” Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had said.

BJP demands NIA probe, seeks Siddaramaiah's resignation

Politics erupted over the incident with the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting out at the Siddaramaiah government. “The investigation into this case should be handed over to NIA. The CM should take responsibility and immediately resign,” Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said.


“Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It's seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah,” BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had posted on social platform X.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

