Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe rocked by IED blast: 5 points on eatery named after APJ Abdul Kalam

A blast at Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Bengaluru's Whitefield on Friday resulted in at least nine people sustaining injuries. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah later confirmed that the explosion was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device. Bengaluru bomb blast: A police officer stands guard after a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Bengaluru, March 1.(REUTERS)

The incident took place during the bustling lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices gather. The outlet, located in the east of the city, is a well-known eatery in the technology hub.

Rameshwaram Cafe: A popular hub for South Indian food

• The Rameshwaram Cafe is a renowned South Indian Quick Service Restaurant chain, operating under the trademark-registered brand of M/s. Altran Ventures Pvt. Ltd, according to the eatery's website.

• The cafe boasts of preparing cuisines on the go, claiming to offer hot and fresh servings with the finest ingredients, authentic South Indian recipes, and strict adherence to hygiene standards. The brand's outlets operate from 6.30am to 1am.

• The cafe chain was launched in 2021 by Raghavendra Rao and his wife Divya Rao with the successful opening of two outlets in Bengaluru.

• The name 'Rameshwaram' was chosen as a tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam, as it is his birthplace, the website reads.

• Former Mechanical Engineering graduate with over 20 years of experience in the food industry, Raghavendra is the chief executive officer of the brand. Divya is a qualified chartered accountant and postgraduate from IIM Ahmedabad in Finance and Management. She heads the management and finance department at the Rameshwaram Cafe.

Two explosions… something in a bag exploded: Cafe co-founder

Divya Rao claimed being informed of two explosions within a span of 10 seconds.

"It was not in the kitchen that exploded; it occurred in the area where customers wash their hands... something kept in a bag exploded," Rao told the local TV9 news channel, as reported by Reuters.

She added all the injured individuals were now out of danger.