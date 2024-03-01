Rameshwaram cafe explosion was IED blast, confirms Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | 10 points

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday confirmed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device. The confirmation came hours after the blast at the popular cafe at the heart of Bengaluru sent a shockwave to the IT capital of India. Siddaramaiah confirmed that the device was kept inside the bag of a customer. Bengaluru: Security officials and others at the Rameshwaram Cafe after a fire caused by a suspected cylinder explosion, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 1, 2024. At least five persons sustained injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_01_2024_000136A)(PTI)

Siddaramaiah spoke to the reporters in Mysuru and said after noon, somebody kept a bag at the cafe which exploded injuring some people. "We are examining the CCTV footage. It was an explosive blast. We don't know who has done it. The police are at the spot. I have asked the home minister to review the situation," Siddaramaiah said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rameshwaram cafe blast: Follow LIVE updates

The chief minister said it was not a high explosive but an improvised blast. In his first reaction after the blast, Siddaramaiah said there should be no politics over it as the last blast in Karnataka happened in Mangaluru during the rule of the BJP government.

Bengaluru cafe blast: what we know so far

1. At least 9 people were injured when the explosion took place in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe.

2. Initially, it was thought to be a cylinder blast since it happened inside a cafe but BJP MP Tejasvi Surya first put out on social media that it was not a cylinder explosion. The founder of the cafe Nagaraj told Tejasvi Surta that the blast was from a bag left by a customer.

3. When the explosion took place, there were many people inside, confirmed the security guard of the famous cafe. There was a loud sound, followed by a fire causing injuries to the customers. According to reports, the explosion took place where the customers wash their hands.

4. Forensic experts immediately reached the site and started collecting evidence.

5. The injured were taken to the hospital. There was no report of any fatality yet. None of the injured were in danger.

6. Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe after the explosion. Rameshwaram is a popular cafe and the lunch time generally remains crowded.

7. NIA will visit the explosion site as per its Standard Operating Procedure, news agency ANI reported.

8. Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said they are waiting for the forensics report. The investigation is underway.

9. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said all angles will be probed.

10. Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was told there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other.

(With agency inputs)