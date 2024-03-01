Bengaluru Cafe blast LIVE: NIA team to visit Rameshwaram cafe

Mar 1, 2024 6:53 PM IST

• The Rameshwaram Cafe, part of the renowned South Indian Quick Service Restaurant chain, operates under the trademark-registered brand M/s. Altran Ventures Pvt. Ltd, as stated on the eatery's website.

• The cafe prides itself on the on-the-go preparation of cuisines, promising hot and fresh servings crafted with the finest ingredients, authentic South Indian recipes, and strict adherence to hygiene standards. Operating hours for the brand's outlets are from 6.30 am to 1 am.

• Launched in 2021 by Raghavendra Rao and his wife Divya Rao, the cafe chain successfully opened two outlets in Bengaluru.

• The name 'Rameshwaram' was selected as a tribute to the birthplace of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, as mentioned on the website.

• Raghavendra, a former Mechanical Engineering graduate with over 20 years of experience in the food industry, serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Divya, a qualified Chartered Accountant and postgraduate from IIM Ahmedabad in Finance and Management, leads the Management and Finance Department at the Rameshwaram Cafe.