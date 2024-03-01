Bengaluru Cafe blast LIVE: NIA team to visit Rameshwaram cafe
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: At least nine people were injured in an explosion that took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Bengaluru's popular eatery, on Friday.
The explosion took place in the afternoon, triggering panic among the customers and residents in the area. Police teams and fire brigade teams were rushed to the blast site. They were seen analysing the after-effects of the explosion.
Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which drew attention among residents. A team of forensic experts has also started collecting the evidence from the site of the explosion. Dog squad also arrived at the site of the explosion....Read More
The area was secured by the police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised. The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours.
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: Know about the popular cafe
• The Rameshwaram Cafe, part of the renowned South Indian Quick Service Restaurant chain, operates under the trademark-registered brand M/s. Altran Ventures Pvt. Ltd, as stated on the eatery's website.
• The cafe prides itself on the on-the-go preparation of cuisines, promising hot and fresh servings crafted with the finest ingredients, authentic South Indian recipes, and strict adherence to hygiene standards. Operating hours for the brand's outlets are from 6.30 am to 1 am.
• Launched in 2021 by Raghavendra Rao and his wife Divya Rao, the cafe chain successfully opened two outlets in Bengaluru.
• The name 'Rameshwaram' was selected as a tribute to the birthplace of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, as mentioned on the website.
• Raghavendra, a former Mechanical Engineering graduate with over 20 years of experience in the food industry, serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Divya, a qualified Chartered Accountant and postgraduate from IIM Ahmedabad in Finance and Management, leads the Management and Finance Department at the Rameshwaram Cafe.
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: Eatery owner says two explosions took place within 10 seconds
Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was told there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other. "It happened in the area where customers wash their hands ... something that was kept in a bag exploded," Rao told the local TV9 news channel.
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: NIA to visit explosion site at eatery
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to visit the Bengaluru explosion site as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Forensic team is already at the blast site.
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: What Karnataka DGP said on condition of people injured in explosion?
“We are conducting an ivestigation, the FSL team has arrived. We will definitely find out what happened. They are not seriously injured, but are getting treatment now,” says Karnataka DGP
‘CCTV footage examined…someone left bag at cafe’: Siddaramaiah
“CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished,” Karnataka CM tells reporters.
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: Security guard narrates moments before explosion hit eatery
A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe told ANI, "I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel.
Rameshwaram cafe explosion was IED blast, confirms Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday confirmed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device. Dig deeper
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast live: Nine injured in explosion, says Karnataka DGP
Karnataka director general of police Alok Mohan says, " The CM and the Home Minister have been given complete information on the incident. Nine people were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway. We will get feedback from the FSL team."