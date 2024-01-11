Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth messaged husband before killing her son: Details

Bengaluru-based AI company CEO Suchana Seth who has been accused of smothering her 4-year-old in an apartment in Goa sent a message to her estranged husband Venkatraman PR asking him that he could meet the son on Sunday, January 7, in Bengaluru. However, Suchana probably had no plan to allow the meeting as her booking in Goa was from January 6 to January 10. At that time, Venkat was in Bengaluru and according to an Indian Express report, he replied to Suchana's message and turned up at the place where Suchana said she would come with their son. He reportedly waited there for two hours, called and messaged Suchana, but received no response. So he left for Jakarta for work -- the report said. Suchana ordered one coffee and some food online the day she stayed at the Goa apartment

FIR by Goa hotel: The Goa Police registered an FIR against Suchana Seth on Wednesday. The manager of the hotel where Suchana stayed with her son registered the FIR.

2. What Suchana said on dead son: Suchana has not admitted to having murdered her son but told the police that he was already dead on January 7, a day after the duo checked into the hotel in Goa.

3. Booking till Jan 10: Though Suchana's booking was till January 10, she requested a cab on the evening of January 7 citing some urgent work in Bengaluru. She left the hotel alone with a suitcase.

4. Cab stuck in traffic: The cab driver said their vehicle got stuck in massive traffic at Chorla Ghat near the Goa-Karnataka border when he offered to drop Suchana at the airport since she said she was in a hurry to reach Bengaluru.

5. Will only travel by road: Suchana said she would only travel by road no matter how much time it takes. On January 8, the driver received a call from the cops who also spoke to Suchana Seth. The police asked her about her son. Suchana said she left her son at a friend's place.

6. Goa driver made Suchana's arrest easier: It was the driver who became instrumental in the arrest of the CEO as after confirming that Suchana was lying, the cops called the driver again and asked him to take the cab to the nearest police station. The cab was in Karnataka by that time.

7. Why CEO killed son: Investigators are still clueless about the motive of the gruesome murder -- Suchana might have suffocated her son with a pillow after giving him a high dose of cough syrup. Reports said Suchana told her friends and family members that the son reminded her of her estranged husband's face.

8. What Suchana did in hotel: The day she was at the Goa apartment, she mostly remained inside her room. Suchana ordered a coffee and some food online on January 7

9. Whose bloodstains in hotel room: Reports said the bloodstains that alerted the hotel staff after Suchana left were of Suchana which corroborates to the police finding that after killing her son, Suchana attempted to slit her wrist.

10. Bright student, quiet neighbour: Suchana's neighbours in Bengaluru know her as a quiet person. Until four months ago, she used to stay at Rachenahalli Main Road. She had moved out of this flat four months ago with her son. Suchana attended school in Chennai and college in Kolkata. Her professors remember her as a bright student who secured a fellowship at The Raman Research Institute.