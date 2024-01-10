Will only travel by road: Bengaluru CEO with son's body in bag agreed to pay 30,000 to cab driver

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old mother, and CEO of an AI startup in Bengaluru, was found travelling with her son's body stuffed inside her bag in a cab when she was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. The driver, a local from North Goa's Anjuna, has revealed that he suggested to Suchana that she should take a flight as it would take a long time to reach Bengaluru as there was a four-hour jam at Chorla Ghat. A truck overturned there. The driver told the Indian Express that Suchana said she won't take a flight and would only travel by road. The driver said he found it a bit odd as Suchana told her that she was in a hurry to reach Bengaluru. Suchana Seth, chief executive officer of Mindful AI Lab, has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son.

'The suitcase was unusually heavy'

The driver told Indian Express that the suitcase was unusually heavy but it did not intrigue him and his co-driver at that time.

₹ 30,000 for Goa-Bengaluru cab ride

The driver said he got a call from the hotel at 11pm on January 7 asking him to take an urgent ferry to Bengaluru from Goa. According to the details given by the driver, the cab started from Candolim at 12.30am and reached Chorla Ghat on Goa-Karnataka border at 2am.

Four-hour jam because of a truck accident

At Chorla Ghat, there was a traffic snarl, vehicles were stuck for four hours owing to a truck accident. It was then that the driver suggested that he would drop Suchana at the airport taking some other routes but she said she only wanted to go by road, no matter how long it took.

Police called at 11am

The driver said after the traffic bottleneck, he drove non-stop and there was no interaction with Suchana. At 11am on Jan 8, the driver got a call from the local police who asked him if his passenger was alone or if there was a kid. The cops wanted to speak to Suchana as well. The driver said Suchana gave them an address and did not panic at all.

The police inspector called him a few minutes later asking him to immediately drive to the nearest police station. The nearest police station was at a distance of 150 km, the driver googled. He told his co-driver and Suchana that he had to use the washroom and took a detour. As he reached the station, everything happened very quickly as the body of the son was found in the luggage.

The driver said he did not yet get his ₹30,000.