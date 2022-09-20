Bengaluru doctor killed by partner for sharing her nude photos online: Police

A 27-year-old architect and three of her friends in Bengaluru have been arrested for allegedly murdering her partner earlier this month after he reportedly uploaded her nude photographs on social media, police said on Tuesday.

While the architect tried to escape by putting the blame on her friends, investigation revealed she is the main accused in the case, they added.

Providing details, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south east) C K Baba said Dr Vikas Rajan had completed his MBBS in Ukraine and after practicising at a hospital in Chennai, had moved to Bengaluru two years ago with a new job.

Around a week ago, Rajan was hospitalised with serious injuries. He subsequently slipped into coma and died three days later, on September 14, the officer said.

Following a complaint from his brother, Vijay Rajan, police registered a case of unnatural death as the deceased’s body bore marks of grave injuries. The police began its probe by interrogating those who admitted him to the hospital, which included the architect, the officer added.

During the course of investigation, the DCP said, police learnt that Rajan met the woman two years ago on social media and the duo gradually started living together. They even planned to get married and both families were aware of this.

Recently, the woman found that Rajan had created a fake ID and uploaded her nude photos on social media. “When she confronted Rajan, he said he had created a fake ID and posted the pictures just for fun. She was furious and decided to teach him a lesson,” he said.

The architect reportedly approached her friends to help her teach a lesson to her partner for his actions and planned a get-together at one of their places. At the get-together on September 10, the accused and her friends assaulted the doctor with a mop and water bottle, the officer said.

The accused rushed him to a hospital after he fell unconscious, he added.

“The woman also called Rajan’s elder brother and told him she had walked out of the house to attend a phone call when a fight broke out between her partner and her friends,” the DCP said.

“She initially tried to put the blame on her friends and said she was not part of the attack. However, following repeated interrogation and cross-examining of the accused, police learnt that she was involved in the crime,” he added.

All the accused have been booked on various charges, including murder. The remaining accused were identified as Gautham, Sushil and Sunil.

All of them have been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

