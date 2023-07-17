Arvind Kejriwal's rare gesture for Mallikarjun Kharge after comment on Centre's ordinance

In a rare gesture to Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Congress president “for standing with the people of Delhi” over the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

When asked about the Congress's stand on the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and Punjab, where they are rivals, Kharge told reporters, “This is not about just one person (Kejriwal). If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy and the Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country…”

Responding to Kharge's statement, Kejriwal tweeted, “Thank u Kharge ji for standing wid the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has confirmed that it will attend a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After a meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body - political affairs committee (PAC) - at party national convenor and Kejriwal's residence, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Congress's decision to oppose in Parliament the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

"The Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee met today and held an extensive discussion. On the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's call, TMC, RJD, JD(U), DMK, BRS, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI, CPI(M), JMM – all these parties raised their voice against the black ordinance and assured of their support in defeating (the bill on it) in Parliament,” he said.

In this series, the Congress also clarified its stand today, saying it is against the Delhi ordinance, he said, adding, “We welcome this announcement by the Congress party."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, “He had said that he is stronger than the entire Opposition and he alone is enough for them, then why is he convening (a meeting of) 30 parties?”.

The BJP-led NDA has announced a big huddle in New Delhi on July 18, where nearly 30 parties are expected to join.

