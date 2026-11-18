A 45-year-old ragpicker was found lying on the roadside with burn injuries here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place between 5 am and 6 am on November 18 at Eranna Gutte in Girinagar. (Representational Image) (PTI)

The victim was identified as Syed H, they said. The incident occurred within the limits of Girinagar police station.

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According to police, he was spotted by locals around 6 am with his hands and legs tied.

Citing preliminary information, a senior police officer said that an unidentified person is suspected to have poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Locals who spotted him lying on the roadside alerted the police.

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Police immediately shifted him to Victoria hospital for treatment, and his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The man reportedly has no known family members or relatives and used to roam around the roadside, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} "He doesn't have a house, phone or identity card. According to locals, he had previously been in the Padrayanpura area for many years," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He doesn't have a house, phone or identity card. According to locals, he had previously been in the Padrayanpura area for many years," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits, and further investigation is underway.