Property dispute, gold sale among suspected motives behind serial murders by Bengaluru cab driver

Bengaluru police are investigating a property dispute involving assets worth an estimated ₹3 crore, attempts to gain control of family property documents and the alleged sale of gold jewelry as financial motives behind cab driver S Indushekar killing seven members of his wife’s family, including his wife, officials familiar with the investigation said. Investigators are also examining whether Indushekar promised his daughter that her mother’s share of the family property would eventually be transferred to her. (ANI/ Representational)

Indushekar, 52, is accused of killing his wife and six of her relatives, including a seven-year-old child, over about 15 days between October 16 and 31. He allegedly used a grinding stone to kill the victims, transported their bodies in his cab and disposed of them at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said investigators were examining Indushekar’s interest in his mother-in-law’s property in Bengaluru’s Srirampura area and his alleged efforts to secure a larger share of his wife’s family assets.

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“The property dispute is an important part of the investigation. He wanted a larger share in the property belonging to his mother-in-law, but she had two sons and intended the property for them. This caused considerable friction within the family,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are also examining whether Indushekar promised his daughter that her mother’s share of the family property would eventually be transferred to her, and whether this influenced her alleged involvement in disposing of the bodies and concealing evidence.

“Our investigators suspect that he also assured his daughter that her mother’s share would eventually be transferred to her. We are examining whether this promise influenced her alleged involvement in the disposal of the bodies and the concealment of evidence,” the officer said.

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Police are separately investigating whether Indushekar attempted to establish control over the family’s property documents. After the killings, he allegedly collected the thumb impressions of some of the deceased on stamp papers, apparently intending to use the documents in connection with property transactions.

Another financial trail involves a ₹30-lakh advance linked to a land transaction involving his wife. Investigators are verifying the transaction’s circumstances and whether it contributed to the disputes within the family.

The alleged removal of gold ornaments from the bodies is also part of the investigation. Police suspect that Indushekar took jewellery, including chains, earrings and rings, from some of the women he allegedly killed, cleaned the ornaments and subsequently sold or pledged them.

“Some of the jewellery was allegedly sold, while some was pledged. We are tracing these transactions to establish where the money went and whether it was used to meet the expenses involved in transporting and disposing of the bodies,” the officer said.

Investigators suspect that the proceeds from the jewellery were used to meet fuel and travel expenses incurred while transporting the bodies to different locations.

The financial angle is being investigated alongside what police believe was a prolonged personal conflict between Indushekar and his wife. The couple had been married for nearly two decades, and investigators believe he resented her frequent visits to her parental home and the support she received from her mother and brothers during disagreements.

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“His resentment was not restricted to his wife. He believed that her family was interfering in their marriage and that they were responsible for the way she treated him. The hostility towards her family appears to have grown over time,” the officer said.

Indushekar has also allegedly told investigators that he felt humiliated by his wife and her relatives. Police are treating these claims as part of his account of the events and are checking them against statements from relatives and other evidence.

His 17-year-old daughter is also under investigation for her alleged role in disposing of the bodies and removing evidence. Police suspect she helped her father after he promised to transfer his wife’s share of the property to her.

A deputy commissioner of police from the North Division has been appointed as the investigating officer. The department is also seeking the appointment of a special public prosecutor and proposing a fast-track trial.