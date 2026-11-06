Bengaluru cab driver claims he killed wife, in-laws ‘over 15 to 20 days’: Police

A Bengaluru cab driver arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and six of his in-laws committed the killings over a period of “15 to 20 days”, city police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said on Friday. The timeline provided by the accused is yet to be verified, police said. (AFP)

The 45-year-old accused, identified as S Indushekhar, committed the murders over a domestic dispute and dumped the bodies in different locations. The suspected murders came to light after the mother of one of his sisters-in-law lodged a missing-person complaint, with police uncovering the multiple killings during investigation.

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The timeline provided by the accused is yet to be verified, the city police commissioner said, adding that six of the seven bodies were yet to be recovered.

“There was a missing person case registered…The police have arrested a person who claims that, within a span of 15 to 20 days, which is subject to verification, he has murdered seven people, including his wife. All deceased are relatives of his wife,” Singh said.

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Apart from his wife, Indushekhar allegedly killed his mother-in-law, two brothers-in-law, their wives and a seven-year-old nephew. Singh said that Indushekhar claimed that his minor daughter helped him dispose of the bodies, but added that police were verifying the claim.

“He is giving a version that he called them one by one, murdered them, and disposed of the bodies in places he has indicated; we are verifying this with the district SPs of those areas. Six bodies have yet to be found as per the information provided by the accused,” the commissioner said.