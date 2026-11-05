Bengaluru man catches employee with daughter at home, beats him to death

A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his employer after the latter caught him with his daughter at their home in Bengaluru's Yelahanka, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Anandraj, 45, has been arrested in connection with the incident. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The victim, identified as Kiran, was a native of Keralam and had been working at the accused's cart-manufacturing unit for the past few years, news agency PTI reported.

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The accused, Anandraj, 45, has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Couple returns home to find Kiran with daughter According to the police investigation, Anandraj had left home with his wife on Tuesday, telling his daughter that they were going to their native Tamil Nadu and would return by night.

However, the couple returned within a few hours and allegedly found Kiran and their daughter together in a room.

Employer allegedly assaults worker A senior police officer said the preliminary investigation indicated that Kiran was in a relationship with Anandraj's daughter.

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"Both were found together. Enraged, he later sent the girl to a relative's place and beat up Kiran, who later succumbed," the officer said.

Kiran died after the alleged assault, following which Anandraj was arrested, police said.

In a separate news, a 25-year-old gym trainer died on Sunday night after he was allegedly assaulted by three colleagues during a gathering at an apartment in Kempapura near Hebbal, with police saying the three men had told investigators they had a financial dispute with him.

Amruthahalli police have detained K R Vishwa, N K Sharath and B B Nishanth in connection with the death of B K Nandan, who worked as a gym and personal trainer at Massive Gym in Sahakara Nagar.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish what happened at the apartment and the role of each accused.