Bengaluru cab driver kills wife, six of his in-laws; arrested: Police

Bengaluru Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and six of his in-laws over a domestic dispute, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The accused allegedly used chemicals to clean the house and remove bloodstains after the killings, the officers said. (Representative Image/PTI)

According to police officers, Indushekhar, a cab driver, allegedly committed the murders on Wednesday and dumped the bodies at different locations, including Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district. Police have recovered the body of a child, who was among the victims, the officers said.

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“The incident occurred on Wednesday. Two ACPs, four inspectors and around 50 police personnel are involved in the investigation. The accused has thrown the bodies at different locations. We are searching for the bodies,” North Division Deputy Commissioner of Police B S Nema Gowda said.

The suspected killings reportedly took place in a residential neighbourhood on 59th Cross, near Basroom Circle, within the Rajajinagar police station limits, according to people familiar with the matter. Officers said that Indushekhar first allegedly killed his wife, Sunita, using a grinding stone, wrapped her body in cloth and dumped it near Nandi Hills. Indushekhar and Sunita’s full names were not immediately available.

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He then switched off her mobile phone and told neighbours that she had gone on a trip to avoid suspicion, the officers said. Shekhar then allegedly killed his mother-in-law, two brothers-in-law, their wives and a seven-year-old nephew.

The suspected murders came to light after the mother of one of his sisters-in-law lodged a missing-person complaint at Srirampura police station on Thursday. During the investigation, police uncovered the alleged multiple killings and arrested Indushekhar.

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The accused allegedly used chemicals to clean the house and remove bloodstains after the killings, the officers said. Police have seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies and the grinding stone allegedly used in the murders.