Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Bengaluru YouTuber booked for violating security protocols at Kempegowda airport

Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 18, 2024 07:58 AM IST

A content creator was booked for allegedly trespassing and filming a video on the runway of Davanahalli’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru

A content creator was booked for allegedly trespassing and filming a video on the runway of Davanahalli’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The YouTuber, identified as Vikas Gowda, was apprehended by the airport police for violating security protocols on Tuesday and released on the same day on bail, officials aware of the matter said.

According to police, Gowda has recorded and uploaded a video on his YouTube channel on April 11, where he claimed to have spent 24 hours near the runway of the airport without an official permission. In the video, he could be heard saying, “I managed to enter without a ticket and stayed near the runway for a full day. I was able to move around undetected by all the airport officials and staff, capturing footage along the way.”

After the video surfaced online, raising serious concerns about airport security, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials took swift action and alerted KIAL police for necessary action. Subsequently, the Kempegowda International Airport Police served notice to the YouTuber and directed him to appear before the police.

KIAL police station inspector Mallikarjun said, “After coming across the video, we had registered a case under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and served notice to the accused, directing him to appear before the investigation officer.” “On Tuesday, the accused appeared for an inquiry, and after confirming his involvement in the crime, we booked and released him under bail,” he said. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.

During interrogation, police said, Vikas Gowda admitted to his actions, stating, “I did have a flight ticket, but instead of travelling, I decided to stay on the runway and film. I was there for about 4-5 hours before leaving.”

News / India News / Bengaluru YouTuber booked for violating security protocols at Kempegowda airport
