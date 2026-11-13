Bengaluru to have India's second-largest Metro network as Pink Line set for inauguration: Key details

After years of missed deadlines, Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line is finally set to take off, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate its 7.5-km elevated section on Friday.

The launch will take the city's operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark to 103.6 km. (BMRCL)

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The launch will take the city's operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark to 103.6 km, adding a new connectivity link between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.

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The new section of Namma Metro will open to the public at 6 am on November 14. The launch will take Bengaluru's operational Metro network to 103.6 km, making it India's second-largest Metro network after Delhi.

The Pink Line is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling from Bannerghatta Road towards the Electronic City corridor and other parts of the Metro network. Here is a look at the route, interchange facilities, train frequency and other key features of the new section.

Which areas will the Pink Line connect?

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{{^usCountry}} The elevated 7.5-km section will run from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, covering the stretch through Suddaguntepalya. It is expected to connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elevated 7.5-km section will run from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, covering the stretch through Suddaguntepalya. It is expected to connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station. {{/usCountry}}

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The elevated 7.5-km section will run from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere.

The Jayadeva interchange is expected to make the new section more useful by allowing commuters to switch to the Electronic City corridor and continue their journeys towards HSR Layout, Jayanagar and Whitefield.

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Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the interchange would offer commuters travelling from Bannerghatta Road access to the Electronic City route and other parts of the Metro network.

"If this were only a 7.5-kilometre standalone line, perhaps it would not be as effective. But because there is an interchange at Jayadeva station, this line will be very useful," he said.

Train frequency and timings

Services on the newly inaugurated section will initially operate at intervals of eight minutes.

Five trains have been allocated to the line, of which four will operate regularly and one will remain on standby.

The initial eight-minute frequency could be reduced after signalling stabilises and officials assess passenger demand, Gowda said.

"First, the signalling has to improve - it has to stabilise," he said.

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"We will decide in the coming days about reducing the interval, based on both these factors," he added.

The minister said fares for the new section had not yet been discussed.

What is the complete Pink Line project?

The elevated section is only part of the Pink Line project. The complete corridor will comprise a 7.5-km elevated stretch and a 13.7-km underground section.

The remaining underground portion will extend the route towards Nagawara.

The partial opening is the first step towards making the entire Pink Line operational.

The Karnataka government has set a near-term target of expanding Bengaluru's Metro network beyond 170 km within the next 18 months. Its longer-term vision is to build a network spanning 400 km to 500 km.

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(With inputs from agencies)