Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Betrayed by own people', says Chirag Paswan as he launches Ashirwad Yatra
india news

'Betrayed by own people', says Chirag Paswan as he launches Ashirwad Yatra

Chirag Paswan launched the Ashirwad Yatra on the birth anniversary of his father. Ram Vilas Paswan, the founder of Lok Janshakti Party, died in October last year.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan addresses the media during party's national executive meeting.(ANI File Photo)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan said on Monday said that he doesn't have the status to show off as he launched the 'Ashirwad Yatra' on his father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary. Chirag said the aim is to take blessings of the people.

"I am beginning Ashirwad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He is involved in a tussle with uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for the control of the party, which was formed by Ram Vilas Paswan two decades ago. He passed away in October last year.

"I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us," said Chirag before launchign the yatra (a roadhshow). He also launched a book titled 'Paswan'.

The battle for Paswan's legacy is being played out with a tussle between his son Chirag and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was elected as LJP's leader in Lok Sabha by five of the party's six lawmakers.

On June 13, Paras was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag after the five of the six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house of Parliament. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

While the wing led by Chirag has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chirag paswan ram vilas paswan lok janshakti party
TRENDING NEWS

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals

Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP