Live
Beypore, Perambra election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:30:30 am IST
Live updates on election results for Beypore and Perambra seats in Kerala. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Kerala assembly elections.
Advertisement
The Election Commission is announcing results for the Beypore and Perambra Assembly constituencies in Kerala today. These are among the 140 seats that went to polls last month in a single-phased elections on April 9. Elections in Kerala have largely been in a two-cornered contest, between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI(M) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress. In the 2021 elections, Vijayan-led LDF retained power, winning 99 of the 140 seats, making it the first time a coalition won Assembly elections in Kerala for the second consecutive time. However, the UDF is aiming to prevent a hattrick this time, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also trying to make inroads in the southern state. In Perambra, the UDF has fielded a candidate from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Fathima Thahliya. The UDF is trying to change the political wave in a constituency that has voted for LDF candidates in all elections since 1980. In Beypore, the BJP has fielded KP Prakash Babu against the incumbent CPI(M) leader P Mohamed Riyas. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how people voted in both the assembly seats. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:30:30 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyKerala election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Beypore and Perambra seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:02:08 am
Who won in Beypore and Perambra constituencies in 2021In the 2021 elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate PA Mohamed Riyas won the elections in Beypore, defeating Congress and BJP candidates PA Niyas and Prakash Babu, respectively, by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes. In Perambra, CPI(M) candidate TP Ramakrishnan won by a margin of over 20,000 votes.