Mamata lost Nandigram to Suvendu in 2021. He defeats her again in Bhabanipur

The closely-watched electoral battle between BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress chief went down to the wire Monday, ending in the former breaching the TMC stronghold.

The contest in Bhabanipur was a closely watched one.

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Adhikari, in what seemed to be a reiteration of the 2021 Nandigram electoral battle, defeated incumbent Bengal chief minister Mamata by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

The BJP candidate, who took a lead after several rounds of counting were complete, polled over 67,000 votes in the high-stakes contest. The dramatic shift in the constituency played out even as the early lead taken by Mamata was overturned in the last rounds of counting of votes.

Overall, the BJP swept the polls in West Bengal, securing over 200 seats in the state, while the TMC was decimated to around 80 seats.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee: The rise and fall of the gritty street fighter

What were the concluding figures in Bhabanipur?

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari polled 73,917 votes in the constituency, winning by a margin of 15,105 votes. TMC chief Banerjee received 58,812 votes, followed by CPI(M)'s Shrijeeb Biswas who secured 3,556 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari polled 73,917 votes in the constituency, winning by a margin of 15,105 votes. TMC chief Banerjee received 58,812 votes, followed by CPI(M)'s Shrijeeb Biswas who secured 3,556 votes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sharp swings in the latter half of the counting process in Bhabanipur had been predicted by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari earlier today, even as he told reporters that Mamata would take an early lead, but he would “make up” for that in later rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sharp swings in the latter half of the counting process in Bhabanipur had been predicted by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari earlier today, even as he told reporters that Mamata would take an early lead, but he would “make up” for that in later rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The contest in Bhabanipur was a closely watched one, following the Nandigram electoral battle between Banerjee and Adhikari in the previous Assembly elections in 2021. In 2021, Adhikari had notably defeated Banerjee in Nandigram, securing 49% of the vote share then. ‘Resounding triumph for every citizen’: Suvendu thanks Bengal voters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contest in Bhabanipur was a closely watched one, following the Nandigram electoral battle between Banerjee and Adhikari in the previous Assembly elections in 2021. In 2021, Adhikari had notably defeated Banerjee in Nandigram, securing 49% of the vote share then. ‘Resounding triumph for every citizen’: Suvendu thanks Bengal voters {{/usCountry}}

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After his victory, Adhikari thanked the voters of West Bengal, saying he was “eternally indebted to the brave and resilient people of Nandigram and Bhabanipur.”

The BJP leader said the BJP's victory was also a “resounding triumph for every citizen”. “The People of West Bengal have spoken, and their voice has ushered in a new dawn of hope,” he said in a post on his official X handle.

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He especially thanked the women voters in Bhabanipur and Nandigram for their “unwavering trust.”

“To my Sisters & Brothers in both of these Constituencies, thank you for placing your unwavering trust in me and electing me as your voice. Your blessings is my greatest strength, and I pledge to serve you with every breath, ensuring that your aspirations are fulfilled,” he said.

Adhikari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and other national and state leaders for the victory.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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