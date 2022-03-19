Bhagavad Gita imparts values, will hold talks on introducing it in schools: K’taka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday defended the state government’s plans to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools, saying that the scripture imparts moral values.

On Thursday, the Gujarat government announced that the 700-verse Hindu scripture will now be a part of the syllabus for classes 6-12 from the academic year 2022-23. This was followed by Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh, who said on Friday the state will discuss with the chief minister and educationists before taking a call.

“In the competitive era, there is a need for moral education among children,” said Bommai in north Karnataka’s Yadgir district.

While appealing not to create a controversy over the issue, he further said that religious scripture would increase the intelligence level of the students. “If Bhagavad Gita is incorporated in the textbook, it will improve the intelligence level among the children. What is wrong with it? The education department is also making preparations to introduce it in our state. Let them give their report first. We will then decide in this regard,” he said.

Earlier, Nagesh had said that the Bhagavad Gita is “for all” and not just for Hindus. Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus; it is for all. If experts say it will be introduced - not from this year but next year,” the education minister had said.

Nagesh further added that there is a growing demand for the inclusion of moral science in the syllabus. “If everything is agreed upon, we will consult education experts and decide on the aspects and syllabus of the moral science subject. Why should Bhagavad Gita not be taught to the children? Whether we introduce Bhagavad Gita, the education experts should tell us. They might suggest Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, moral stories, or they might also recommend a few portions of Quran and Bible,” he said.

Announcing the addition of Bhagavad Gita to the school syllabus, a Gujarat state government circular said the idea is to “cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions.”

Do we have Opposition reactions?