‘Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai,’: MP CM-elect Mohan Yadav's family

The family of Mohan Yadav, who has been named the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by the BJP, is joyous on the big announcement."Achcha lag raha hain (It feels nice')" says Poonam Chand Yadav, the BJP leader's father, told news agency ANI.Yadav, who served as higher education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

“Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai. He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to Mahakal,” Yadav's sister said.MP CM announcement LIVE coverage

The BJP leader's wife said, “Our joy knows no bounds. Yes, his name was doing the rounds but we didn't know it exactly. God has given him the fruits of his hard work.”

“I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma for giving me such a big responsibility. It is only the BJP party which can give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me. I will take forward the development journey of the state,” Yadav told reporters after the announcement.Yadav, 58, an OBC leader, has been a three-time MLA. He won the recently concluded assembly election from Ujjain Dakshin constituency, defeating his nearest Congress rival Chetan Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy chief ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla.The BJP managed to beat anti-incumbency of 20 years by winning 163 out of 230 seats in the state. The Congress, which had ruled for 15 months between 2018 and 2020, had lost power following rebellion by 23 of its MLAs who defected to the BJP. Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken over as the chief minister for the fourth time as CM.

