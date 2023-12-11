close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

ByHT News Desk
Dec 11, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday named Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister-elect. The 58-year-old leader was named as the leader of BJP legislative party at the meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

Yadav, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, served as the higher education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Mohan Yadav has been named as new Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Mohan Yadav has been named as new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out