Who is Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh's chief minister-elect?

Bhopal: The newly elected BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have elected Dr Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the state. Earlier this month, the BJP scored a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh by winning 166 seats. Madhya Pradesh chief minister-elect Mohan Yadav (File)

Mohan Yadav is a member of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in Ujjain district.

He first became an MLA in 2013 from the same seat. He won the assembly elections from the same seat in 2018 and 2023.

Mohan Yadav is also a cabinet minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

Mohan Yadav has won the 2023 elections by more than 13000 votes.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha website, Mohan Yadav was born on March 25, 1965. He was born in Ujjain. His father's name is Poonamchand Yadav.

He is married to Seema Yadav. They have two sons and a daughter.

Mohan Yadav has several educational degrees including BSC, LLB, MA, MBA and PhD.

Mohan Yadav has been the higher education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

Outgoing finance minister and two time MLA Jagdish Devda from Mandsaur and outgoing public relation minister MLA Rajendra Shukla from Rewa have been elected as deputy chief ministers.

Ex-union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been elected as the speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Mohan Yadav comes from the other backward class. With his appointment, the BJP hopes to woo the OBC community which forms over half the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.

Mohan Yadav enjoys a clean image and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's backing.

He is also active in the state's wrestling associations.