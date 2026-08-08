Bhagwat’s outreach to GenZ sparks slugfest

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks defending Gen Z protesters as “not anti-national” triggered sharp political reactions on Friday, with the Congress accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of running the government from behind the scenes, while Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah welcomed Bhagwat’s distinction between opposing the government and opposing the nation. The BJP, meanwhile, backed the RSS chief’s comments and said they should be viewed positively.

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Bhagwat made the remarks on Thursday while addressing more than 2,000 students in Mumbai, days after student-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation,” he said, adding that the “new generation, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than the existing generation” and that an “honest appeal of patriotism and service” resonates with them.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Bhagwat’s remarks only reinforced the Opposition’s allegation that the RSS, and not the elected government, was calling the shots.

Ask HT Deep Dive What did Mohan Bhagwat mean when he said Gen Z protesters are not anti-national? Mohan Bhagwat stated that Gen Z protesters are not anti-national as their concerns are genuine and opposing the government should not be equated with opposing the nation. Why did the Congress party criticize Bhagwat's remarks on Gen Z? The Congress party accused Bhagwat of insincerity, claiming that if he genuinely cared for Gen Z, he should call for the resignation of the Union Home Minister and address the issues posed by students. How has Bhagwat's outreach to Gen Z impacted views on education and protests? Bhagwat's outreach has sparked discussions about the importance of addressing youth concerns and the legitimacy of protests, indicating a shift in the RSS's approach to engage more positively with younger generations.

“RSS is controlling the government. If he has any sincerity towards Gen Z, let him ask the home minister to resign. Otherwise, at least come to Parliament and apologise to the students and to the Prime Minister also,” Venugopal said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned Bhagwat’s silence during the protests. “If he has any sincerity towards the students, he has to contemplate the atrocities that happened against the students. Why is he keeping mum on that? These are all eyewashing,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned Bhagwat’s silence during the protests. “If he has any sincerity towards the students, he has to contemplate the atrocities that happened against the students. Why is he keeping mum on that? These are all eyewashing,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students did not require Bhagwat’s endorsement. “They don’t need a certificate from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ji,” she told reporters outside Parliament, adding that the youth had raised genuine concerns on their own.

Congress leaders linked Bhagwat’s remarks to Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegation in the Lok Sabha that the RSS controls the education system. During the debate on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, Rahul Gandhi had said, “He never ran the Education Ministry. The RSS runs it.”

Other Congress leaders also questioned the timing of Bhagwat’s outreach. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, “Bhagwat ji is saying that students are not traitors... The entire BJP is running a campaign against students and Gen Z, calling them traitors, goons and criminals. Bhagwat ji should express his views to the government.”

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Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the RSS had “captured educational institutions”, while MP Imran Masood claimed the leadership realised the issue “far too late” after students had already faced police action. Congress MP Amar Singh accused the BJP of damaging the education system over the past decade.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav alleged the BJP had turned to Bhagwat only after being “completely cornered” politically and had sent him to “handle the situation”. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said the RSS and BJP were “desperately updating their vocabulary” even though their attitude towards young people remained unchanged.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the RSS appeared “confused” about its stand, alleging that several BJP leaders had attempted to “tarnish the students’ movement”. He said the protests were not only about the NEET paper leak but reflected wider concerns affecting young people.

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In contrast, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah welcomed Bhagwat’s remarks, saying they recognised an important democratic principle.

“Mohan Bhagwat hasn’t said anything that isn’t true. Opposing the administration or government is not the same as opposing the country. Often, opposing the government turns out to be beneficial for the country because it allows mistakes to be corrected,” Abdullah said.

He urged authorities to stop action against students who participated in the protests, saying, “The youth must be heard and engaged with, rather than being vilified. They have done nothing against the country.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also backed Bhagwat’s remarks, saying his message was in the interest of the entire country and not confined to any particular political party or organisation. “What RSS Sarsanghchalak says is not just for one party, one group or one organisation. He speaks for our country. I feel that whether it is the ruling side or the Opposition, what he said is in the interest of this nation, for everyone,” Fadnavis said.

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The BJP defended Bhagwat’s remarks. Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said they should be “taken in a very positive spirit”, adding that while young people have the right to protest, they also have a responsibility to respect the law and law enforcement agencies. He also accused the Congress of backing protesting students only after facing public backlash, in Jharkhand and Kerala.