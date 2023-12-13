Bhajan Lal Sharma's old Singham video viral, so is Mohan Yadav's sword-wielding: Watch

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai -- the new chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- are fresh to public life. They have a grassroots connection and have been in positions in the state party units. Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai was an MP and a former Union minister, Mohan Yadav has been the higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh. But all of them managed to stay away from the limelight mostly through their political careers.

Rajasthan new CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (left) in his old 'Singham' video. Madhya Pradesh new CM Mohan Yadav, on the right, brandishing swords in a 2019 video.

Rajasthan's development was most closely watched as several political heavyweights including former CM Vasundhara Raje were considered to be one of the frontrunners for the CM post. But Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was picked by the leadership to lead the state. After Bhajan Lal Sharma's name was announced as the chief minister, a video from his campaigning time went viral. Sharma, a little-known name then, himself had shared the video with 'Singham' music, projecting himself as Singham, the celluloid police office Bajirao Singham. The video gained social media users' attention after he became the new chief minister of Rajasthan. People showered praises calling him Singham CM.

Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Singhvi shared the video and wrote, "Rajasthan's new chief minister is too filmy! Hope he comes out of virtual world and face the realities of governing the state."

Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav is also going viral for his sword skill. An RSS worker, Mohan Yadav is a fitness enthusiast and performs swordsmanship. He is the vice president of the MP Olympic Association and the president of the MP Wrestling Association. In the viral video dating back to 2019, Yadav was seen swinging two swords in his two hands at an event.

Mohan Yadav is an LLB, an MBA and a PhD. As the higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh, he made Ramcharitmanas an optional subject in colleges in 2021. Yadav made it mandatory for all students to plant a sapling only after which they would get their degrees.

