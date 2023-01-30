Bharat Jodo Yatra closing ceremony today in Srinagar, these parties may attend | 5 points

The closing ceremony of Congress's mega ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which ended on Sunday after traversing through 12 states and union territories, will be held in Srinagar on Monday. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the yatra entered its final day.

Top five points on concluding ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra:

1. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will formally conclude on Monday with a function at the Jammu and Kashmir Congress headquarters in Srinagar. It will be followed by a rally led by Rahul Gandhi at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium - where the Congress and other like-minded parties are expected to join in.

2. The Congress has invited 21 key non-NDA parties to join the culmination of the yatra. According to a senior Congress strategist, all like-minded parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (formerly TRS) have been invited to attend the march. Meanwhile, five political parties -AIADMK, YSRCP, BJD, AIMIM, and AIUDF - have not been invited.

3. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of the party from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

4. Rahul Gandhi said it has been “one of the most beautiful and profound experiences of his life”. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, “I met lakhs of people, talked to them. I do not have words to make you understand. The aim of the yatra was to unite India, it was against the hate and violence being spread across the country. We have had a tremendous response. In fact, no one expected to get such a love-filled response.”

5. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and has covered 4,080 km through 12 states and two union territories - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. Throughout the march, Rahul Gandhi has addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences, over 275 planned walking interactions, and more than 100 sitting interactions, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

