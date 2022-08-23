Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress releases logo, tagline at party headquarters

The Congress on Tuesday released a logo, tagline, and pamphlet for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Senior leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh were present at party HQ in Delhi to launch the (Hindi) logo that translates into 'uniting India with shared efforts'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was also broadcast on the Youtube and included the launching the logo 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in several languages against the backdrop of enthusiastic drumming.

The campaign - will start September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and terminate in Jammu & Kashmir. "3,570 km journey will cover 12 states (and) two union territories," Jairam Ramesh said.

Also Read | Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra may not pass through Gujarat

Ramesh also said different activities and programs would be organised in each state.

Speaking about the website, ex Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said people could register themselves online for the campaign. "The website will also live stream all the events."

With just a week for the campaign to begin, MP Rahul Gandhi called for 'united action'. He tweeted: "One your step, one my step, if found, will unite our homeland. Let's unite India together. #BharatJodoYatra."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress' Twitter handle asked people to save India's identity - 'unity in diversity' - by participating in the initiative.